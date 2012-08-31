 
 
Facebook Social Button Twitter Social Button Follow Us on InstagramYouTube Social Button Follow Me on Pinterest
MagazineScoresTV ListingsVideosNewsBlogsInstructionRankingsTournamentsPlayersPodcasts

Djokovic, Ferrer Move Through on Day Five at U.S. Open


By Erik Gudris
Novak Djokovic is through to the third round at the 2012 US Open (August 31, 2012) -- Despite brutally hot conditions on day five at the U.S. Open, top seeds on the men's side advanced into the third round while young Americans continued their impressive run in the first week.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic faced more of a test dealing with the warm temperatures than he did against Brazil's Rogerio Dutra Silva as the No. 2 seed never faced a break point during the entire match that he closed out in comfortable fashion 6-2, 6-1, 6-2 in just under 90 minutes.

"It was different conditions today obviously from the first matches I played, the night session," said Djokovic. "I didn't know much about my opponent. Never saw him play. So that could have been, you know, a difficulty at the start in order to figure out what his game plan is. But I have played well, you know, from the start to the end."

No. 4 seed David Ferrer, despite being pushed during an extended tiebreak in the third set against Igor Sijsling, closed out a 6-2, 6-3, 7-6(12) victory. Ferrer next meets Lleyton Hewitt who survived a marathon four-hour plus match against Gilles Muller 3-6, 7-6, 6-7, 7-5, 6-4.

Though No. 7 seed Juan Martin Del Potro cruised through the first two sets against young Ryan Harrison, it was the American who rallied to win the third set before Del Potro recovered to claim a 6-2, 6-3, 2-6, 6-2. win.

"My first round and today was big challenge for me to see how my wrist is going and how my level is," said Del Potro. "Always when you win matches everything is better. I'm happy to go through to third round. I will have another tough match in the third round against (Leonardo) Mayer."

U.S. college standout Steve Johnson split a pair of tiebreak sets against Ernests Gulbis before Johnson seized the momentum to advance to the third round of a Major for the first time in his career with a 6-7(3), 7-6(5), 6-3, 6-4 victory. Johnson will now face No. 13 seed Richard Gasquet who took out another U.S. college star in Bradley Klahn 6-3, 6-3, 6-1.

No. 18 seed Stanislas Wawrinka was forced to five sets against a tiring Steve Darcis before Wawrinka hit a final winning backhand to take a hard-fought 6-7, 6-3, 4-6, 6-1, 7-5 win. Wawrinka next faces No. 14 seed Alexandr Dolgopolov who defeated Marcos Baghdatis 6-4, 3-6, 6-0, 7-6(5).

(File Photo: Novak Djokovic at Indian Wells 2012; Credit: Natasha Peterson/Corleve)

 

Latest News

Evert: Sharapova Can Return To Top 5 Evert: Sharapova Can Return To Top 5
Bouchard Pummels Pavlyuchenkova in Sydney Bouchard Pummels Pavlyuchenkova in Sydney
Sharapova Set For Stuttgart Return in April Sharapova Set For Stuttgart Return in April
No.1 Kerber Falls to Kasatkina in Sydney No.1 Kerber Falls to Kasatkina in Sydney
Recapping the Tennis Week that Was, By the Numbers Recapping the Tennis Week that Was, By the Numbers