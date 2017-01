(File Photo: Novak Djokovic at Indian Wells 2012; Credit: Natasha Peterson/Corleve)

(August 31, 2012) -- Despite brutally hot conditions on day five at the U.S. Open, top seeds on the men's side advanced into the third round while young Americans continued their impressive run in the first week.Defending championfaced more of a test dealing with the warm temperatures than he did against Brazil'sas the No. 2 seed never faced a break point during the entire match that he closed out in comfortable fashion 6-2, 6-1, 6-2 in just under 90 minutes."It was different conditions today obviously from the first matches I played, the night session," said Djokovic. "I didn't know much about my opponent. Never saw him play. So that could have been, you know, a difficulty at the start in order to figure out what his game plan is. But I have played well, you know, from the start to the end."No. 4 seed, despite being pushed during an extended tiebreak in the third set against Igor Sijsling, closed out a 6-2, 6-3, 7-6(12) victory. Ferrer next meetswho survived a marathon four-hour plus match against3-6, 7-6, 6-7, 7-5, 6-4.Though No. 7 seedcruised through the first two sets against young, it was the American who rallied to win the third set before Del Potro recovered to claim a 6-2, 6-3, 2-6, 6-2. win."My first round and today was big challenge for me to see how my wrist is going and how my level is," said Del Potro. "Always when you win matches everything is better. I'm happy to go through to third round. I will have another tough match in the third round against (Leonardo) Mayer."U.S. college standoutsplit a pair of tiebreak sets againstbefore Johnson seized the momentum to advance to the third round of a Major for the first time in his career with a 6-7(3), 7-6(5), 6-3, 6-4 victory. Johnson will now face No. 13 seedwho took out another U.S. college star in6-3, 6-3, 6-1.No. 18 seedwas forced to five sets against a tiringbefore Wawrinka hit a final winning backhand to take a hard-fought 6-7, 6-3, 4-6, 6-1, 7-5 win. Wawrinka next faces No. 14 seedwho defeated6-4, 3-6, 6-0, 7-6(5).