Djokovic, Ferrer Move Through on Day Five at U.S. Open
By Erik Gudris
(August 31, 2012) -- Despite brutally hot conditions on day five at the U.S. Open, top seeds on the men's side advanced into the third round while young Americans continued their impressive run in the first week.
Defending champion
Novak Djokovic
faced more of a test dealing with the warm temperatures than he did against Brazil's
Rogerio Dutra Silva
as the No. 2 seed never faced a break point during the entire match that he closed out in comfortable fashion 6-2, 6-1, 6-2 in just under 90 minutes.
"It was different conditions today obviously from the first matches I played, the night session," said Djokovic. "I didn't know much about my opponent. Never saw him play. So that could have been, you know, a difficulty at the start in order to figure out what his game plan is. But I have played well, you know, from the start to the end."
No. 4 seed
David Ferrer
, despite being pushed during an extended tiebreak in the third set against Igor Sijsling, closed out a 6-2, 6-3, 7-6(12) victory. Ferrer next meets
Lleyton Hewitt
who survived a marathon four-hour plus match against
Gilles Muller
3-6, 7-6, 6-7, 7-5, 6-4.
Though No. 7 seed
Juan Martin Del Potro
cruised through the first two sets against young
Ryan Harrison
, it was the American who rallied to win the third set before Del Potro recovered to claim a 6-2, 6-3, 2-6, 6-2. win.
"My first round and today was big challenge for me to see how my wrist is going and how my level is," said Del Potro. "Always when you win matches everything is better. I'm happy to go through to third round. I will have another tough match in the third round against (Leonardo) Mayer."
U.S. college standout
Steve Johnson
split a pair of tiebreak sets against
Ernests Gulbis
before Johnson seized the momentum to advance to the third round of a Major for the first time in his career with a 6-7(3), 7-6(5), 6-3, 6-4 victory. Johnson will now face No. 13 seed
Richard Gasquet
who took out another U.S. college star in
Bradley Klahn
6-3, 6-3, 6-1.
No. 18 seed
Stanislas Wawrinka
was forced to five sets against a tiring
Steve Darcis
before Wawrinka hit a final winning backhand to take a hard-fought 6-7, 6-3, 4-6, 6-1, 7-5 win. Wawrinka next faces No. 14 seed
Alexandr Dolgopolov
who defeated
Marcos Baghdatis
6-4, 3-6, 6-0, 7-6(5).
(File Photo: Novak Djokovic at Indian Wells 2012; Credit: Natasha Peterson/Corleve)
