Robson Fairy Tale in Full Song after Win over Li





By Chris Oddo



(August 30, 2012)--



The victory for the 18-year-old sets up a round of 16 clash with defending US Champion



When asked in a post-match interview what is going on with her, Robson demurred, saying "I have no idea." But the truth of the matter is that Robson is playing near flawless tennis, serving with gusto and hitting returns with impressive depth and pace.



Robson hit nine aces and won 44 of 53 first serve points against the red-hot Li, but more importantly she kept her composure after losing a hard-fought tiebreaker in the second set.



