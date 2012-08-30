Tennis Reacts to Roddick's Retirement





By Tennis Now Staff





Here are some of the statements:



Jon Vegosen, USTA Chairman of the Board: "Andy has been an outstanding ambassador for our sport and our country, always carrying himself with the character and class that define a champion. In addition to representing the U.S. on the world stage, he was a Davis Cup stalwart and standout. We could not be more proud of Andy and all that he has accomplished in his brilliant career, and we wish him every success and happiness in his retirement from the pro game."



Can't believe Andy Roddick was so cool announcing his retirement while I cried like a little crybaby watching his press conference. # mimimi — Andrea Petkovic (@andreapetkovic) August 30, 2012

RIP Andy # Roddick. You're 30 yrs old, healthy, wealthy and married to Brooklyn Decker. You haven't retired. You've gone to heaven. — Phil Taylor (@SI_PhilTaylor) August 30, 2012

Listen all, I really respect Roddick! Classy,intelligent,funny fighter that gave the game a lot of heart and soul!!! — Boris Becker (@Becker_Boris) August 30, 2012 Patrick McEnroe:



“I’m pretty emotional about it because obviously I was lucky enough to be able to spend a lot of time with Andy Roddick over the years. All he did, not just for Davis Cup but for American tennis, and all he put into his tennis, into carrying that torch by himself essentially. This guy handled that responsibility incredibly well.”





Serena Williams:



"I love him and we all love him here. He's been so amazing for American's men's tennis. He's been really exciting to watch and I'm sad to see him go."



Roger Federer:



"He's ready to move on, and I always respect that. When I saw his face today and he looked me in the eye and said 'you know what, I'm done.' I was like, wow. I'm so happy he feels that way. It should be a celebration. You should be happy."



Bob Bryan:





Sad to see Andy Roddick announce his retirement but excited for him to start his new life. I'm happy to call Andy my

friend and was always honored to share the Davis Cup team with him. There's never been a greater competitor or leader and I congratulate him on his incredible Hall of Fame career. He bravely carried the flag for US Tennis and inspired a new generation of American players. We'll miss you buddy...thank you for the good times!

Statement on Andy Roddick from ATP Executive Chairman and President Brad Drewett:



"I would like to congratulate Andy on an outstanding career and thank him for 13 years of fantastic memories. A former ATP World Tour No. 1, Andy is one of the greatest competitors this game has ever seen, and his presence at the top of the men's game for more than a decade is a testament to his talent and determination.



"Perhaps even more important than his accomplishments on the court, Andy has dedicated himself to raising millions of dollars to help children in need through the Andy Roddick Foundation.



"Andy will be sorely missed by his fellow players, tournaments and not least his millions of fans around the world.



"Everyone at the ATP wishes Andy and his family all the very best in the future."



