Tennis Reacts to Roddick's Retirement

By Tennis Now Staff
Can't believe Andy Roddick was so cool announcing his retirement while I cried like a little crybaby watching his press conference. #mimimi
— Andrea Petkovic (@andreapetkovic) August 30, 2012
RIP Andy #Roddick. You're 30 yrs old, healthy, wealthy and married to Brooklyn Decker. You haven't retired. You've gone to heaven.
— Phil Taylor (@SI_PhilTaylor) August 30, 2012
Listen all, I really respect Roddick! Classy,intelligent,funny fighter that gave the game a lot of heart and soul!!!
— Boris Becker (@Becker_Boris) August 30, 2012
