Varvara Lepchenko's US Open Blog #3





By Varvara Lepchenko

Note: American Varvara Lepchenko is blogging for Tennis Now during her time at the 2012 U.S. Open. (Read her previous entries here and here.)



While her singles (lost to Stosur in the third round) and doubles campaigns are done for this year, she is still in mixed doubles witn Donald Young.





(August 31, 2012) -- Unfortunately my third round match against Sam didn’t go my way today. Come to think of it, I can’t remember if I made my bed –- maybe that was the problem! I’m kidding, of course. To be honest, I just struggled to execute my game plan (which I can’t tell you about just in case I end up playing Sam again in Asia this fall:).

