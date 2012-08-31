Varvara Lepchenko's US Open Blog #3

Note: American Varvara Lepchenko is blogging for Tennis Now during her time at the 2012 U.S. Open. (Read her previous entries here and here.)
While her singles (lost to Stosur in the third round) and doubles campaigns are done for this year, she is still in mixed doubles witn Donald Young.
(August 31, 2012) -- Unfortunately my third round match against Sam didn’t go my way today. Come to think of it, I can’t remember if I made my bed –- maybe that was the problem! I’m kidding, of course. To be honest, I just struggled to execute my game plan (which I can’t tell you about just in case I end up playing Sam again in Asia this fall:).
I can tell you that I should have been more aggressive when I had my chances in the tiebreak. I also wish I had stayed calm throughout the second set. Sometimes it helps me settle down when I leave the court to change clothes in between sets, but I didn’t end up doing that today. Next time I won’t make that mistake.
It was still an amazing experience to play on Arthur Ashe Stadium. I’ve had a few chances to play on stadium courts on tour this year, so maybe that’s why I didn’t feel as nervous as I thought I might. Other than spilling my drink on my dress, I felt great out there! I guess it helps when your boyfriend, family, and friends are all there cheering you on in the stands. Though I didn’t get my first win over a top 10 player today, I believe I have the game to do it in the future.
And I’m still in mixed doubles with Donald Young! We played an unbelievable match yesterday against Vladimira Uhlivrova and Jonathan Marray. In fact, I wish I had played like that today. That’s tennis for you, though -- the good days don’t always happen on a regular basis.
After we finished that match, I heard the news that Andy Roddick decided to retire. I met him and his wife, Brooklyn Decker, for the first time at the Olympics, and I was so honored to play on the same team as someone who has done so much for American tennis. I wish him well!
I suppose Andy has had enough of the pro tennis grind, but when I consider my career, I really think I can play for another seven or eight years. It’s definitely inspiring to see so many players now competing into their 30’s. I hope that will be me someday.
Now that my singles tournament is over, I’m headed to the place with the chocolate pipes I was telling you about in my last blog. I finally remembered the name -- Max Brenner! A restaurant full of chocolate should be the perfect way to relax and keep my mind fresh for mixed doubles.
Thanks so much for your support!
- Varvara
|(Photo Credit: Andy Kentla)