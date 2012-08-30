 
 
Roddick Announces Retirement At End of U.S. Open


By Erik Gudris
   
Andy Roddick Retires - 2012 US Open(August 30th, 2012) On his 30th birthday, Andy Roddick surprised the tennis world by announcing that he would retire from the sport at the end of the U.S. Open. 

Roddick scheduled a press conference this afternoon where he made the announcement that New York would be his final event. After dealing with a variety of health issues and injuries over the last 18 months, Roddick said that after his first round win against Rhyne Williams that he knew it was time to say goodbye.

"These guys have gotten really really really good and I'm not sure with compromised health that I can do what I want," said Roddick in reference to the elite players of the game including Roger Federer. 

Roddick, who won 32 career titles and reached the No. 1 ranking, is leaving the sport having carried the mantle of U.S. men's tennis since winning the U.S. Open in 2003. 

"It's been a pleasure," said Roddick about his career. "I have loved every minute."  Roddick is still scheduled to play his second round match against Bernard Tomic tomorrow night.

Photo Credit: View Here

 

